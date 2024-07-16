Unseen Pics From Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Grand Wedding Ceremony

advertisement
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani tied the knot with billionaire Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant on 12 July in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding was held at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on 12 July in Mumbai.
Anant and Radhika were captured in a candid moment from behind-the-scenes of their wedding photoshoot.
Nita Ambani gives blessings to the bride and groom.
Bride Radhika Merchant enters the mandap for the wedding.
Anant Ambani puts sindoor on Radhika's forehead.
The couple meet each other right before exchanging garlands.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)