Pics: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan Attend Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' Ceremony

After tying the knot on Friday, 12 July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony on Saturday, 13 July. The grand event is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.
The event was a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan and his family to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, most Bollywood celebrities were a part of the festivities.
Sanjay Dutt and his family at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.
A lot of dignitaries attended the ceremony.
Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai poses for the paps.
Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan.
Jacqueline Fernandez.
Alia Bhatt chose a white ensemble for the event.
Salman Khan strikes a pose for the paps.
Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Athiya Shetty with her family.
Sobhita Dhulipala.
Khushi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor at Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.
Vedang Raina.
Adar and Natasha Poonawalla with their family.
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.
Shah Rukh Khan with his family.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Sriram Nene.
