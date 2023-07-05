Moonsoon & Moisture: Types of Fungal Infections That You Should Be Aware Of

Image used for representation.
A 2022 study showed that around 4.1 percent people in India suffer from serious fungal infections. These figures only aggravate in monsoons as moisture provides a breeding ground for infections.
Ringworm is one of the most common fungal infections. It can occur in our body folds, neck, arm folds, and leg folds. It appears like a round blister and is a very uncomfortable patch which continuously itches.
Tinea capitis occurs in our hair follicles and makes the scalp very itchy. Due to this, redness and inflammation can occur. Hair can become brittle and lead to alopecia and patchy baldness.
Tinea pedis or athlete's foot is one of the most contagious fungal infections. It occurs in our toes or in the areas between them due to moisture, wet shoes, or sweating while wearing socks. It can cause burning and itching blisters. If not taken care of in time, it can also infect the nails.
Another common infection is nail fungus. If you don’t keep your nails neat and clean, dirt can go inside, leading to optimum conditions for the fungus to thrive. If the nail is not cut properly or the cuticles are cut, that also can lead to this infection. Due to the moisture, the nails become very brittle and they can break very easily.
Eczema is also very common in the monsoon. It can cause dermatitis, itching, and skin lesions due to the warm and moist environment.
But there are simpler ways to prevent fungal infections as well. Keep your skin dry. Wear loose-fitting clothes.
You should also get tested for diabetes or chronic diseases if you frequently suffer from fungal infections.
With the monsoons finally here, there is certainly relief from the hot and dry environment. But the humid weather now brings the risk of fungal infections.
FIT spoke to Dr Vandana Boobna, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, to understand what the different types of fungal infections are.
