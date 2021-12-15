Three Years to the Siege at Jamia University: Recalling the Night Through Photos

People offering prayers at the vandalised mosque. Bloodstains, broken glasses, and torn slippers greeted us in the mosque inside the Jamia campus, which was allegedly vandalised by the police. WhatsApp videos of students who were trapped in the library were being circulated during the course of the violence. The students were hiding in the library to escape the lathi charge and tear gas from the police. Students further alleged that the police officers entered the campus mosque and started beating the people who were peacefully offering prayers there.