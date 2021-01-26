In Photos: Chaos At Tractor Rally As Farmers & Police Clash

The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday, 26 January, that was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting against the centre’s three farm laws on Republic Day, witnessed unrest and clashes at several parts.

Visuals of protesters breaking barricades, police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route and vandalism of DTC buses emerged from in and around Delhi even as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the rallies are being undertaken “peacefully.”

The protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprasth, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police.