One Farmer Dead Near Delhi’s ITO at Republic Day Tractor Rally

Protesters claimed that the farmer was killed after being shot at by the Delhi Police.
The incident took place near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg where a toppled tractor was also seen. | (Photo: The Quint)

A protester has reportedly died near Delhi’s ITO at the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally on Tuesday, 26 January. Protesting farmers claimed that the farmer was killed after being shot at by the Delhi Police. The deceased has been identified as Navneet Singh from Bajpur, Uttarakhand.

The incident took place near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg where a toppled tractor was also seen. It is being reported that the farmer was on the tractor that met with an accident.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

