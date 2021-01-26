Farmers’ March Begins, Barricades Broken at Tikri Border

Even as he termed their Republic Day tractor rally a testimony to the celebration of the Indian Republic and its constitutional ethos, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful, just as their anti-farm law protests have been so far.

He urged the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of the farming community in the true spirit of the Indian Republic.

"Peace has been the hallmark of your (farmers') democratic protests all these months, and should remain integral to your agitation in the days ahead, including the R-Day tractor rally into the national capital," said the Chief Minister, in his Republic Day eve message.