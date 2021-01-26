Farmers’ March Begins, Barricades Broken at Tikri Border

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, have under taken tractor rally even as India gears to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.
Visuals from ANI show protesting farmers are breaking police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.
Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.
Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border, according to ANI.
Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar has said that the police are seizing tractors in districts around Bengaluru. Further, teams have been formed to search and seize tractors ahead of the Tractor Rally.
As farmers from different parts of Delhi are gearing up for the tractor rally, a large number of them, along with their tractors, are seen heading towards the national capital, according to visuals by ANI.
After getting the permission to organise a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, the farmers' union has issued guidelines so that the parade is carried out in a peaceful manner.
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said: "We are going to create history. Till date, such a parade has never been carried in the country on Republic Day. We have to keep in mind that this historic parade doesn't gets maligned. The peaceful parade will mark our victory. We have to remember that we are not going to conquer Delhi, rather we are going to win the hearts of the people of the country."
Even as he termed their Republic Day tractor rally a testimony to the celebration of the Indian Republic and its constitutional ethos, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful, just as their anti-farm law protests have been so far.
He urged the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of the farming community in the true spirit of the Indian Republic.
"Peace has been the hallmark of your (farmers') democratic protests all these months, and should remain integral to your agitation in the days ahead, including the R-Day tractor rally into the national capital," said the Chief Minister, in his Republic Day eve message.
The Ghazipur police have withdrawn the orders issued by two police stations, asking petrol pumps to stop giving fuel to tractors, in view of the proposed tractor rally on 26 January as part of farmers' agitation.
The Samajwadi Party had shared a news report on Twitter that said farmers are being kept under house arrest by the UP Police in order to restrain them from participating in the rally.
Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur Om Prakash Singh, said he was shocked when he learnt about the orders issued by the in-charges of the Suhwal and Saidpur police stations and has asked ASP (rural) to probe the matter.
He also made it clear that no such restrictions have been imposed in the district.
The Congress in Delhi will welcome the farmers' tractor rally on 26 January, on the rally route, to pledge solidarity with the farmers demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. The Congress workers have been asked by the party to welcome the rally on various points in the capital.
The Congress said the farm laws, if implemented in the present form, will be a total sell-out of the farm sector to a few chosen corporates supporting the BJP, therefore the farmers demand repeal of the laws.
Chowdhry Anil Kumar, President of the Delhi Congress unit said, "The farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for over the past 60 days, braving the bone-chilling cold weather, demanding the repeal of the anti-farmer laws, and over 100 farmers have already become martyrs to the cause, and I will personally welcome the tractor rally."
Published: 26 Jan 2021,07:27 AM IST