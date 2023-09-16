Colours, Shapes, and Everything Nice: The Making of Tamil Nadu's Athangudi Tiles

The use of Athangudi tiles, with their colours and intricate patterns, not only adds a touch of elegance to any space but also supports local artisans in preserving traditional craftsmanship.
(Photo: Veidehi Gite)
In a world grappling with the need to combat climate change, the construction industry stands as a towering behemoth. Its carbon footprints loom ominously, threatening the delicate balance of our planet's ecosystems. With every new structure that rises from the ground, we see the birth of a carbon-spewing monster, belching out greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
But within this grim reality lies an opportunity for change. Green architecture must rise to the forefront, seconding sustainable practices that not only minimise our footprint but also enrich the functionality of our structures. Sustainable building methods, such as clay tile roofing, lime and eggshell plastering, and Athangudi tiles are a few examples of innovative approaches that can be employed.
In the small village of Athangudi in Tamil Nadu, tradition and innovation intertwine, creating a harmonious blend of the past and the present. Almost every other palatial mansion in the village features Athangudi tiles, and their sustainable quotient is truly remarkable. The use of Athangudi tiles, with their colours and intricate patterns, not only adds a touch of elegance to any space but also supports local artisans in preserving traditional craftsmanship.
While conventional tiles require intense firing that contributes to environmental degradation, Athangudi tiles are sun-dried, resulting in an environmentally conscious product. The technique of crafting these tiles has been handed down through generations of skilled artisans in Athangudi.
Nestled within the precincts of Sivaganga sits the Loganayaki Ambal tile factory along Athangudi Road. Here, the traditional methods, the rhythmic clinking of tools, and the lyrical symphony of artisans create an atmosphere charged with passion. Without this revival, these tiles would inevitably fade into oblivion, existing solely within the pages of history.
"The Chettiyar community began making Athangudi tiles about 200 years ago. Today, over 50 villages in Chettinad make Athangudi tiles and each one uses Athangudi's sand and water. Flecks of silica give them their shine and smoothness. These tiles have witnessed the ebb and flow of trends, the rise and fall of empires, and yet, remain a symbol of unwavering sophistication," RM Venkateshnan, owner of Loganayaki Ambal tile factory, tells The Quint.
In the early 18th century, these tiles were imported from Japan. However, the Chettiyar merchants quickly came to realise that the task of fixing them was no ordinary undertaking. Driven by their unwavering determination, they embarked on a quest to bring this artistry closer to home.
Back then, silk cloth and natural vegetable dyes, along with colours extracted from limestone, were the chosen mediums to infuse hues into tiles. As time progressed, glass emerged as the reigning alternative in the world of synthetic colours.
"This factory was founded by my great-grandfather. Traditionally, we only used white, black, and grey colours. Chettyars' travels may have inspired vivid colours and detailed motifs. However, the designs themselves are distinctively local, including influences from the region. Because of the increased interest in the tiles, we now distribute our products both domestically and worldwide," says Venkateshnan.
Each Athangudi tile is painstakingly handmade, ensuring unparalleled quality. However, even the slightest imperfection in these tiles renders them unsuitable for installation. Such is the level of precision demanded by these creations.
The making of every single tile commences with the precise positioning of a glass plate, accompanied by a design frame to overlay it. With utmost care, colourful oxides are poured into the designated slots, ensuring that the colours remain confined within their respective boundaries, without any spillage into the neighbouring slots.
Muthugaman and his wife Devi, who have been making Athangudi tiles for over 40 years, divulge more details. "Athangudi sand is distinctive. Because we don't have riverbed sand in this area, we get the sand from the forests and the surrounding areas. Because of the high laterite content of the sand, the tiles never lose their lustre, even after extensive use. Athangudi sand cannot be mined in truckloads due to government regulations, so masons haul sand to the factory on bullock carts."
When the sand arrives at the factory, it is sieved before being blended with coloured pigments and cement to create the colour layer. The coloured mixture is then sieved again by the craftsmen to ensure it has a fine texture. Except for white, all colours are blended and ground in a mixer. The tile maker then commences his work on a 5 mm glass base. Once placed within a mould, they reshape the very essence of space itself.
However, the art of blending these colours is no mere child's play. The colours must be continuously rubbed, ensuring the eradication of any unsightly lumps, before being sieved. The longer and more masterfully these colours are mixed, the more potent and vivid their hues become. These tiles encapsulate a narrative and exude a unique character, all while remaining affordable.
"The tiles are handcrafted, and we don't use large-scale technology. We can make up to 200 tiles in a single day by using only a scooping spoon to pour the colours, a small shovel for the cement mortar, and a flat wooden plate to compress it at the end. The entire process, from raw ingredients to completed product, might take anywhere up to 30 days," Muthugaman says.
The dimensions of the tile are established by an outer frame, which is placed on top of the foundation. The frame is topped with a brass mould made for wet tile-making. The mason then pours colours into the frame by the design. The tiles are decorated with flowery 'Kannadi Poo-Kai' designs, rewording to glass flower stone.
Following the application of the colour layer, a dry mix of sand and cement is applied on top. The rest of the mould is then filled with a wet mortar of cement, sand, and water by the mason. Finally, a plate is used to compress the tile together, creating a smooth, solid base for a seamless finish. The tiles are permitted to dry outside for the evening before being drenched in water for up to three days the following day. The drying process can take up to three to four weeks depending on the weather.
When the tile has dried, the tile worker removes and dries the glass from the tile. The glass is then washed with water and sulfuric acid to remove tenacious particles. The mason then sands the edges of each tile to smooth out any rough spots before stacking the finished product. Once made, the tile undergoes a meticulous drying process, followed by a soak in water for three to four days. After this treatment, it is then delicately placed in the shade for a remarkable span of two to 10 days, until it reaches its ultimate state of readiness.
While making the tile demands great skill, so does the art of laying them. The process commences with a spread of a wet cement and mud mixture, serving as the foundation. Then, a thick layer of cement milk is poured evenly, setting the stage for the masterpiece. Once the tiles have been carefully placed, a full day must pass before the next step can commence. The newly laid tiles are then cleansed with pure water. A fresh, velvety layer of cement milk is poured forth, to seal the gaps between each tile.
Subsequently, a wiping ensues, unveiling a flawlessly polished layer of exquisite tiles. A sprinkle of rice husk adorns the tiles, left undisturbed for an entire week, allowing for a transformation to unfold. With a swift sweep, the rice husk is whisked away, unveiling a pristine canvas. And then, with a meticulous wet mop, the floor comes alive, showcasing an awe-inspiring masterpiece of sheer vibrancy.
"Each tile is handcrafted to order. If they are stored for an extended period of time, they begin to lose their lustre and the margins develop a different colour than the centre of the tile," Muthugaman explains.
During the region's sweltering summers, Athangudi tiles keep the floor cool. These tiles also come with health benefits. Because the tiles are constantly drenched and dried, water evaporates very instantaneously from their surface. Other tiles that do not have this quality can remain wet and cause structural damage and mustiness.
The variety of distinct designs and patterns offered is one of the most appealing characteristics of Athangudi tiles. These designs highlight Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage and aesthetic traditions. Geometric designs, for example, are a popular motif in Athangudi tiles, and they frequently feature complex interlocking shapes and symmetrical medleys. Floral themes are inspired by nature and feature delicate flowers, leaves, and vines. Peacock patterns represent grace, beauty, and divinity. Lastly, traditional borders frequently added to Athangudi tiles, provide a decorative element to the entire design.
