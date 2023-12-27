Oscar Glory, US Prez Bids, Michelin Star: Big Moments for South Asians in 2023

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Academy Awards. Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', Padukone introduced the track. "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to," she said.