In Photos: UTIs Are Painful – A Doctor Shares Tips On How to Prevent Them

Preventing UTIs is primarily about making healthy lifestyle choices
Good hygiene practices. Women, in particular, are more susceptible to UTIs because their urethra is shorter than men's, making it easier for bacteria to enter the body. To avoid this, always wipe from front to back after using the loo, particularly after a bowel movement. Also, avoid using douches and feminine deodorants, which can disrupt the natural pH balance.
Staying hydrated is also essential for preventing UTIs. Drinking plenty of fluids, particularly water, can help flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. Aim to drink at least six to eight glasses of water a day to keep your urinary tract healthy.
Frequent urination is an essential aspect of maintaining good urinary tract health. Urinating frequently can reduce your risk of developing an infection, particularly if you have a history of UTIs. Make sure to avoid fluids and foods that could irritate your bladder, such as alcohol, citrus juices, caffeinated drinks, and spicy foods.
For women who use a diaphragm for birth control, there may be an increased risk of developing a UTI. Talk to your healthcare provider about alternative options for birth control if you are concerned about your risk.
If you experience vaginal dryness and use a lubricant during sex, it is essential to use one that is water-based. You may also need to avoid spermicide if you have frequent UTIs.
Tight-fitting clothing can cause moisture to become trapped around the urethra, which can increase the risk of infection. Switching to cotton underwear and wearing loose-fitting clothing can help keep you dry and prevent bacteria from growing in the urinary tract.
Over-the-counter supplements, such as cranberry juice tablets, are sometimes recommended for people who have frequent UTIs as another way to prevent them. Before starting any supplements, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider to see if they are right for you.
For post-menopausal women, a healthcare provider may suggest an estrogen-containing vaginal cream to reduce the risk of developing a UTI. This cream can help change the pH of the vagina and make it less hospitable for bacteria to grow.
Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are a common problem for many people, particularly women. These infections occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract and multiply, leading to burning or pain during urination, frequent urination, and lower abdominal pain.
While UTIs are uncomfortable and painful, but there are steps you can take to prevent them from occurring.
FIT spoke to Dr Anuradha Kapur, Senior Director & Head of Unit (Institute of Obstetrics And Gynaecology), Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, on preventing such infections.
