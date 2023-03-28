All of Taylor Swift's Stunning Outfits From The Eras Tour So Far

All of Taylor Swift's Looks From The Eras Tour So Far
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift is busy creating fashion history at her ongoing Eras Tour. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker has included more than 40 songs spanning the first 17 years of her career. And to top it all, each 'Era' gets at least one wardrobe change.
Songs from Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift and finally, Midnights all feature in her tour. However, not chronologically. And all the stunning outfits seem to have taken the internet by storm. Each outfit represents the essence of each album and there is no denying the Easter eggs, special moments that are weaved into the performance at large.
From Oscar De La Rente to Versace, Swift has mastered the art of performing in style.
Swift has currently performed in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, debuting new pieces in new places. However, sometimes the outfits are repeated in different colours.
Take a look here:
One of her most glamorous outfits is a Versace bodysuit in purple for her tour.
For her Folklore section, Swift wore a purple flowy dress.
She looked gorgeous in her Oscar De La Rente black bodysuit while perfroming the songs 'Vigilante Sh*t' and 'Bejeweled'.
For the long performance of 'All Too Well' Swift was in a sparkling red trench coat over a matching bodysuit.
She wore a fringed champagne dress cutom Roberto Cavalli number while perfroming songs from Fearless.
Her black and red asymmetrical bodysuit by Roberto Cavalli was for her Reputation album.
For the Evermore portion she wore a gorgeous yellow dress.
While singing 'Enchanted,' Swift wore another sparkling gown.
Another stunning Roberto Cavalli two-piece ensemble for the 1989 section of her tour.
