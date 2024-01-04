'Taken Me 16 Months to Feel Like Myself': Sonam Kapoor On Her Postpartum Journey

Actor Sonam Kapoor opened up about being a new mom in her latest social media post. Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on 20 August 2022 and the rest has been a "wondrous" journey, according to her heartfelt caption.

She acknowledged both the pros of being a woman. She wrote,

"It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing."