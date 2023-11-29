Sonam-Anand, Tamannaah-Vijay, Karisma Kapoor Look Their Stylish Best at an Event
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the Vogue Forces of Fashion 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday, 29 November. Some of the celebrities in attendance were Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and Khushi Kapoor, among others.
Khushi Kapoor turned heads at the event in her black dress.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrived together.
Sobhita Dhulipala also put her best fashion foot forward.
Bhumi Pednekar looked radiant in a black sleeveless gown.
Karisma Kapoor chose a sparkly black suit for the evening.
Masaba Gupta looked stunning in her black and golden attire.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma looked stylish at the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)