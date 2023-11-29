Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sonam-Anand, Tamannaah-Vijay, Karisma Kapoor Look Their Stylish Best at an Event

date 2023-11-29

Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the event.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Sonam-Anand, Tamannaah-Vijay, Karisma Kapoor Look Their Stylish Best at an Event

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonam-Anand, Tamannaah-Vijay, Karisma Kapoor Look Their Stylish Best at an Event</p></div>
Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the Vogue Forces of Fashion 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday, 29 November. Some of the celebrities in attendance were Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and Khushi Kapoor, among others.

Khushi Kapoor turned heads at the event in her black dress.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrived together.

Sobhita Dhulipala also put her best fashion foot forward.

Bhumi Pednekar looked radiant in a black sleeveless gown.

Karisma Kapoor chose a sparkly black suit for the evening. 

Masaba Gupta looked stunning in her black and golden attire.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma looked stylish at the event. 

