Suhana Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday Attend 'Dream Girl 2' Screening
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Dream Girl 2 held a special screening for their industry friends in Mumbai on Thursday, 24 August. The film, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.
The screening was attended by several celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others. The film's cast and crew were also present at the event.
Ayushmann and Ananya posed together for the paps.
Raaj Shaandilyaa at the screening of his film.
Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the screening.
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Sharvari Wagh also attended the screening.
Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan at the screening.
Abhishek Banerjee also attended the screening of his film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)