Suhana Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday Attend 'Dream Girl 2' Screening

The makers of Dream Girl 2 held a special screening for their industry friends in Mumbai on Thursday, 24 August. The film, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The screening was attended by several celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others. The film's cast and crew were also present at the event.