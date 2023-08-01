‘Dream Girl 2’ Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Back to Steal Hearts as Pooja

The much-awaited trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, is finally out and it looks promising. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is the sequel to the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl.

Dream Girl 2 is a love story set in Mathura. The trailer introduces us to Karam (played by Ayuhsmann), who falls in love with Ananya Panday's character. To win her over, he must first secure a stable career and make enough money. In order to do so, Karam transforms into everyone's 'dream girl' Pooja.