‘Dream Girl 2’ Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Back to Steal Hearts as Pooja

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The much-awaited trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, is finally out and it looks promising. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is the sequel to the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl.
Dream Girl 2 is a love story set in Mathura. The trailer introduces us to Karam (played by Ayuhsmann), who falls in love with Ananya Panday's character. To win her over, he must first secure a stable career and make enough money. In order to do so, Karam transforms into everyone's 'dream girl' Pooja.
Sharing the trailer with his fans, Ayushmann wrote on Insatgram, "Life ki sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hoon, pyaar zaroor dena!" (I'm going to deliver the most dangerous performance of my life, do send me your love).
Have a look at the film's official trailer here:
In addition to the lead actors, the comedy-drama also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.
Dream Girl 2 will hit the big screens on 25 August.
