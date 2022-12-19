Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Cut Cake as They Wrap Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' Shoot

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the cast of The Archies wrap the film's shoot.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram on Monday, 19 December, to announce that the shooting of her upcoming film, The Archies, is complete. Zoya shared photos from the set, which has been decked up with Christmas lights and decor. The cast - Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina - can also be seen cutting a cake.
"Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude", Zoya wrote. The Indian version of the popular comic book series is releasing on Netflix.
Take a look at the pictures:
