Pics: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Attend Sonnalli Seygall & Ashesh Sajnani's Reception

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall, who tied the knot with restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani earlier this week, hosted a wedding reception for her friends and colleagues from the film industry on Thursday, 8 June. Sonnalli chose a beautiful silver lehenga for the occasion, while Ashesh wore a blue outfit. Among the guests were Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Varun Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Ravie Dubey also attended the party.
Karan V Grover and his wife Poppy Jabbal at Sonnalli Seygall's wedding reception.
A number of celebrities attended Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani's reception.
Sumona Chakravarti looks stunning in a saree.
Newlyweds Sonnalli and Ashesh pose for the paps.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were among the guests to attend the reception.
Laxmi Rai at the reception.
Sonnalli with her pet dogs.
Nushrratt Bharuccha wears a gorgeous lehenga for the occasion.
Varun Sharma.
