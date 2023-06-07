Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi Attend Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi Attend Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall married restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Kartik Aaryan and Mandira Bedi arrive for Sonnalli Seygall's wedding.  

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kartik Aaryan and Mandira Bedi arrive for Sonnalli Seygall's wedding.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday, 7 June. The happy couple got married among close friends and family. Many celebrities attended the wedding of the gorgeous actor. From Kartik Aaryan to Mandira Bedi, many turned heads in their stunning ensembles.

Kartik Aaryan arrives for Sonnalli's wedding. 

Shenaz Treasury opts for white as she attends the wedding. 

Mandira Bedi looks stunning in her lehenga. 

Sumona Chakravarti wore a salwar-suit for the wedding. 

Sunny Singh also attended the wedding. 

Also Read'Saif Steals The Show': Fans React to Prabhas & Saif's Final Adipurush Trailer

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT