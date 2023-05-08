'Love You My Jaan': Sonam-Anand Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Pics

'Love You My Jaan': Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics On Wedding Anniversary
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ajuha are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on 8 May, 2023. The Neerja actor took to her social media to post some gorgeous pictures of the two.
Sonam captioned the post, "It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!"
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on 8 May.
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are all smiles for the photos.
Sonam and Anand share goofy pics.
Sonam and Anand look stunning in unseen wedding photos.
The happy couple are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary.
Anand with Vayu.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.
Sonam and Anand live in London.
Anand proposes to Sonam in a throwback picture.
Another unseen picture of the pair.
