Pics: Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles's Coronation Concert
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles III's coronation concert in style. The Neerja actor took to her Instagram to share pictures of her gorgeous outfit. She said: "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."
The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.
Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in gown made by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.
She introduced the Commonwealth's performers on stage.
Sonam's floor-length gown took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century calico prints.
