Pics: Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead made Sonam Kapoor's stunning outfit.
Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles's Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles III's coronation concert in style. The Neerja actor took to her Instagram to share pictures of her gorgeous outfit. She said: "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in gown made by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. 

She wrote in the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments."

Sonam attended King Charles III's coronation concert in style. 

She introduced the Commonwealth's performers on stage.

Sonam turned heads in her off-white gown. 

Sonam's floor-length gown took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century calico prints. 

Sonam took to Instagram to post some pictures. 

