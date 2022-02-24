Bappi Lahiri's Family Organises Prayer Meet; Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun Attend

Composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February and his family held a prayer meet on Wednesday. Many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, singers Ila Arun, Alka Yagnik and Neha Bhasin attended.

The ‘Disco King’ was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans crematorium on 17 February. Vidya Balan, Rupali Ganguly, Shaan, and Ila Arun attended the singer’s last rites.

Take a look at the pictures.