Bappi Lahiri's Family Organises Prayer Meet; Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun Attend

Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun and others attend Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February and his family held a prayer meet on Wednesday. Many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, singers Ila Arun, Alka Yagnik and Neha Bhasin attended.
The ‘Disco King’ was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans crematorium on 17 February. Vidya Balan, Rupali Ganguly, Shaan, and Ila Arun attended the singer’s last rites.
Take a look at the pictures.
Bappa Lahiri's family at his prayer meet.
Shraddha Kapoor attends Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet.
Shraddha Kapoor with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure and brother.
Singer Alka Yagnik at Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet.
Ila Arun attends Bappi's prayer meet.
Neha Bhasin attends the Disco King's prayer meet.
