Simmba to Cirkus: How Ranveer Singh’s Last Five Films Fared at the Box Office

Actor Ranveer Singh has always been a powerhouse performer. With the release of his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he has donned the hat of the quintessential romantic lead in a Bollywood film. However, despite being backed by Dharma Productions and helmed by Karan Johar, it remains to be seen how the film will fare at the box office.

With his latest film being kept in mind, co-starring Alia Bhatt, here’s a look at how Singh’s past five films have fared at the box office. rocky