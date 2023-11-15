Kiara-Sidharth, Ranbir Kapoor Watch India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in Mumbai

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor watch India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The World Cup semi-finals are underway in Mumbai. To witness the exciting match between India and New Zealand on 15 November, several Bollywood celebrities reached Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.
From Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor, many stars were spotted at the stadium.
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor sat together for the match.
Vicky Kaushal also joined to cheer for India.
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu also watched the match at the Wankhede stadium.
Anushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli.
Kiara and Sidharth were spotted with David Beckham.
