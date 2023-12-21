SRK, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan Arrive For Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Celebration
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Film Producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit hosted a grand party in Mumbai to celebrate his 60th birthday on Thursday, 21 December. The celebration was a star-studded event, with prominent Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, in attendance.
Shah Rukh Khan and Anand posed together for the paps.
Kajol dazzled in a shimmery blue saree.
Salman Khan also joined the birthday celebration.
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan arrived together.
Jeetendra also attended Anand's birthday bash.
Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff twinned in black.
Newlywed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also arrived at the party.
Abhishek Bachchan, Jacky Shroff, and Amitabh Bachchan also posed with Anand.
Jaaved Jaaferi arrived with his actor-son Meezan.
Arjun Rampal arrived with his wife Gabriella.
Anand Pandit with his family at his 60th birthday bash.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife also joined the party.
Sunny Leone and her husband also twinned in black attires.
Suniel Shetty was also spotted at the party.
