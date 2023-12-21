In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan Attend 'Dunki' Screening With SRK

Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan Attend 'Dunki' Screening With SRK.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Viral Bhayani)
With the release of SRK's new film Dunki a special screening for celebrities at Yash Raj Film (YRF) was held in Mumbai on 20 December. From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, many attended the screening.
Vikcy Kaushal, who also stars in the film, was present at the screening.
Taapsee Pannu, who plays a key role and Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in the film was seen arriving for the screening.
Hrithik Roshan arrived for the screening.
SRK was also present during the screening of his film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)