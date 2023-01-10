In Photos: Saba Azad Pens a Heartfelt Note for Hrithik Roshan on His Birthday

Singer Saba Azad penned a heartfelt note for her actor-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan on his 49th birthday. Taking to social media on 10 January, Saba shared a couple of throwback pictures of herself with the Vikram Vedha actor.

She captioned her post, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule."

You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned (heart emojis)."