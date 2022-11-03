In Photos: Here's How Hrithik Roshan Planned Girlfriend Saba Azad's Birthday

Hrithik Roshan planned a cutesy birthday for his actor-singer girlfriend Saba Azad, on 2 November. From a dreamy picnic to a fun dance session, the Vikram Vedha actor didn't miss a thing to make Saba's day memorable. Taking to Instagram a day after her birthday, Saba shared some glimpses of the celebration and penned a heartfelt thank-you note for Hrithik for beautifully putting together her "strange fruit of a plan".

She captioned her post, "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love."

She further added, "Thank you Ro (heart emoji) for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full."

Take a look at some pictures here: