In Photos: No Panic, No Rush, People Are in No Hurry To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes

From Connaught Place, I went to Nehru Place to see if the situation was any different. At the SBI Branch in Nehru Place, around 15-20, people were waiting to exchange or deposit their Rs 2,000. "Even though four months have been given to us to exchange notes, I don't believe the government on this. They always do the unexpected every time, so I want to change my notes as soon as possible," said a gentleman in the line. On the other hand, Rajesh Kumar, the branch manager, said, "Load of customers is much less than what we expected, and not many people are panicking. Since the government has given them enough time, people should not worry."