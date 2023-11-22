Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in Inside Pics From Animal Event

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in Inside Pics From Animal Event

'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will hit the theatres on 1 December.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Rashmika and Ranbir were all smiles for the paparazzi at the event.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rashmika and Ranbir were all smiles for the paparazzi at the event.</p></div>
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set for the theatrical release of their upcoming film Animal on 1 December. Ahead of the film's trailer launch, the co-stars were spotted together in Mumbai for an event.

Animal's producer Anil Thadani and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also present at the event.

Rashmika and Ranbir were all smiles for the paparazzi at the event.

Rashmika Mandanna looked radiant in her casual wear.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black outfit.

Producer Anil Thadani also arrived for the event.

Ranbir Kapoor with the makers of Animal.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined

Published: undefined

