Watch: Special Cut of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Shown At Burj Khalifa

A video of the film's team watching the preview has gone viral. Ranbir was clicked filming fans' reactions and the visual splendour of the trailer being shown on the structure.

After Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film. It was earlier scheduled to release in August, but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.