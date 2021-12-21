In Pics: Ranveer Singh & the Cast of '83' Meet the 1983 World Cup Team

Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, and the rest of the cast of 83.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ranveer Singh’s latest film 83 chronicles India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. During the match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev started his batting when India had a score of 9/4 and went on to score 175 runs.
Above all, many people have appreciated Ranveer’s transformation into Kapil Dev. The cast of 83 including Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk (plays Balwinder Singh), and Harrdy Sandhu (plays Madan Lal) met some of the players who represented India at the World Cup. 83 hits theatres on 24 December.
Take a look at the pics:
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev and everyone loved his transformation for the role.
Ranveer Singh with former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
The 1983 World Cup team attended a special screening of 83.
The team was led by star cricketer Kapil Dev who scored 175 runs not out.
Ranveer Singh signs a cricket bat.
Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, and the rest of the 83 cast.
Ranveer Singh at Filmcity.
Ranveer Singh kneels before former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.
The cast of 83 in a huddle.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)