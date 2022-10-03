In Pics: Hrithik Roshan Recreates 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' Step With Falguni Pathak

Hrithik Roshan who was recently seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, visited the Durga pandal in Borivali on 2 October, following his film's success. The actor was joined by the directed duo of the film, Pushkar and Gayathri who attended Falguni Pathak's Garba night at the pandal and performed Gujrati Garba, 'Valsadi' with the singer. Hrithik also recreated his evergreen step from his hit song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' with Falguni.

