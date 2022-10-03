In Pics: Hrithik Roshan Recreates 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' Step With Falguni Pathak

Hrithik Roshan recreates 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step with Falguni Pathak.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Hrithik Roshan soughts blessings from Goddess Durga.
Hrithik addresses his fans at the Garba pandal.
Hrithik Roshan recreates the 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step with Falguni Pathak.
Hrithik Roshan dons a blue shawl as a blessing from Goddess Durga.
Hrithik grooves with Falguni on Gujrati Garba songs.
Hrithik Roshan takes a selfie with his fans at the Garba pandal.
Hrithik enters the Garba pandal in Borivali.
Hrithik Roshan arrives at Falguni's Garba night in Borivali.
Hrithik Roshan who was recently seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, visited the Durga pandal in Borivali on 2 October, following his film's success. The actor was joined by the directed duo of the film, Pushkar and Gayathri who attended Falguni Pathak's Garba night at the pandal and performed Gujrati Garba, 'Valsadi' with the singer. Hrithik also recreated his evergreen step from his hit song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' with Falguni.
Take a look at the pictures here:
