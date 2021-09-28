Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted in Jodhpur With Alia Bhatt Ahead of His Birthday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted while leaving the Jodhpur Airport on Monday. For this trip, Alia Bhatt was dressed in denim and a white tee, accessorised with a Balenciaga bag, while Ranbir was seen in a all-black lounge set.

Many fans speculated that the couple was in Jodhpur to finalise a wedding destination. Ranbir Kapoor had opened up about his wedding plans during an interview with Rajeev Masand last year. He had said, "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."