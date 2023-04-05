In Pics: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Shares Stunning Photos From Her Baby Shower
(Photo: Instagram)
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni took to her social media account on Wednesday, 5 April 2023 to share some stunning pictures in the form of a videos from her baby shower. She captioned the post as, "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."
Ram Charan and wife hosted a grand baby shower.
They celebrated their special day with close friends and family.
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana wore all white for the event.
Ram Charan was all smiles for the photographs.
The happy couple hosted a teddy bear themed baby shower.
