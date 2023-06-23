In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Make First Appearance With Baby

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on 20 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni made their first public appearance with their newborn baby on Friday, 23 June in Hyderabad. Several fan pages are flooded with happy pictures of the couple while they were seen leaving the hospital.
Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child in June.
The couple made their first public appearance after the baby was born.
The baby was born in Hyderabad.
The couple was all smiles for the pictures.
