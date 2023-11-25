Photos: Congress-BJP Battle it Out with Barbs and Jibes As Rajasthan Votes

This is a crucial election for the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

Throughout the election campaign, reports of a rift between Raje and party high command were doing the rounds. Raje, arguably one of the most popular leaders in the state, was not projected as the BJP's chief ministerial face in the run-up to the polls.

"I also agree with him (Ashok Gehlot) that there is an undercurrent. But he will recognise the undercurrent on the 3 December and the undercurrent will make it very clear that it is in favour of the BJP," she told the media after she cast her vote.