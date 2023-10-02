As Rajasthan Elections Draw Close, BJP Stares at the 'Vasundhara Raje Puzzle'

'Factionalism' is the word of the season in Rajasthan as the 2023 Assembly elections, likely to be held in December, draw close.

While the Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot feud in Congress is not news for those familiar with the state's politics, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is finding it difficult to deal with the many 'intra-party rival camps' which have emerged ahead of the polls. These camps are led by party heavyweights such as Vasundhara Raje, Rajendra Singh Rathore, Satish Pooniya, CP Joshi, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Om Birla among others.

BJP's reluctance to declare Raje, a two-time former Chief Minister, as the face of the party's campaign has specifically led to trouble within its state unit.

It is clear that in line with BJP's policy in Opposition ruled states, the party is not willing to declare a CM face in Rajasthan. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Jaipur, on 25 September, minced no words and said, "I want to tell every BJP worker that our identity and pride is only the lotus."

The Quint has also learnt that BJP is also planning to field Union Ministers such as Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the polls, much like the strategy in Madhya Pradesh.