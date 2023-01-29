Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Hoists National Flag at Kashmir's Lal Chowk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today (Sunday, 29 December). The Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in it’s let leg and is supposed to culminate on Monday.

(Image courtesy: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)

Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered 75 districts across the country
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joined Rahul Gandhi on Saturday

Visuals of Flag-Hoisting at Lal Chowk

(Image courtesy: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)

(Image courtesy: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)

(Image courtesy: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)

Rahul Gandhi Hoists Tricolour in Lal Chowk

Published: 29 Jan 2023,12:17 PM IST

