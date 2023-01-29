In Photos: Rahul Hoists Tricolour at Lal Chowk as Bharat Jodo Yatra Nears End

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, hoisted the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Sunday, 29 January, after resuming his march from the city’s Pantha Chowk earlier in the day.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the first to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in 1948. This was when the National Conference’s founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah declared his alliance with Nehru.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered a distance of nearly 4,080 km across 75 districts of the country, starting from Kanyakumari on 7 September. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in its last leg.