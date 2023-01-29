In Photos: Rahul Hoists Tricolour at Lal Chowk as Bharat Jodo Yatra Nears End

Rahul Gandhi hoists Tricolour at Kashmir's Lal Chowk as Bharat Jodo Yatra ends.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, hoisted the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Sunday, 29 January, after resuming his march from the city’s Pantha Chowk earlier in the day.
India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the first to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in 1948. This was when the National Conference’s founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah declared his alliance with Nehru.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered a distance of nearly 4,080 km across 75 districts of the country, starting from Kanyakumari on 7 September. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in its last leg.
Congress workers cheer as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Srinagar's Lal Chowk.
Dinesh Sharma, walking barefoot throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Shamim Raina, Secretary All India Mahila Congress.
Rahul Gandhi after hoisting the Tricolour.
Wearing a cap, 19-year-old Sahil told The Quint, "Kashmir has been struggling a lot under this government."
Born and bred in Srinagar, Sahil said, "I am particularly fond of Rahul because there was no need for a politician like him from a royal family to put in so much effort. The fact that he has is winning admiration of many other Kashmiris."
Vikas Kumar, Youth Congress spokesperson.
47-year-old Laxminarayan, a farmer, told The Quint, "Kashmiris are not anti-national. Kashmiris love India as much."
He carries the whistle to let people know that the yatra has reached.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)