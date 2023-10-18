In Photos: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Youth in Prayer for a Drug-Free State

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers prayers for a drug-free state at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday, 18 October.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led thousands of children in a prayer (also called 'ardaas') to make the state entirely drug-free on Wednesday, 18 October, at the Sri Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Granthi Baljit Singh conducted the sacred 'ardaas' at the Golden Temple, where CM Mann and the children prayed while dressed in yellow turbans, patkas, and dupattas, with the goal of eradicating drugs from the state.
"Since ages, the sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib has been a source of inspiration for humanity for every noble cause. The sole motive of this ‘ardaas’ is to take the blessings of the almighty for the success of this unique mission, which aims at eliminating the curse of drugs from the state," CM Mann said.
According to CM Mann, the large number of youths participating in the campaign demonstrated their willingness to support the government in making Punjab a drug-free state.
"This was first-of-its-kind mass movement against drugs which will break the backbone of this menace, adding under this ‘Hope Initiative’ the mission anti-drug has been embarked with a three-fold strategy of Pray, Pledge, Play," the Punjab CM said.
The AAP leader also mentioned that thousands of youth participated in the first campaign for drug-free Punjab, with thousands more joining online.
"The first time the campaign against drugs has been started from the grassroots, the day is not far when this menace will be wiped out of the state with the proactive support and cooperation of the people," said CM Mann.
