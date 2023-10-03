Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Inaugurate Govt Hospital in Punjab's Patiala

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated Mata Kaushalya government hospital in Punjab's Patiala, on Monday, 2 October.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal claimed, "We had guaranteed Punjab that we would provide the highest level of tests, medicines, and treatment for free in government hospitals. In the last 1.5 years, our government has established 664 Aam Aadmi clinics. Now we will make district, sub-divisional hospitals, and community centres world-class with Rs 550 crore."

"There are 664 Aam Aadmi clinics established throughout Punjab. If you have a minor illness, all your treatment is free at the nearest Aam Aadmi Clinic. Now, on the same lines, the work of establishing Aam Aadmi Clinics is underway throughout Punjab," Kejriwal further added.