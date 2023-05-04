'Dad Was Very Paranoid': Priyanka Chopra Recalls Moving to America For Education

Speaking about her teenage years after returning from America, Priyanka shared on the Howard Stern Show, "My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out. That was the only thing I had ever done—come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more womanly than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school, I had boys follow me home. One of them jumped onto my balcony at night. That's why my dad was like, 'F*** this, bars; all your jeans are confiscated; you are going to wear Indian suits; nothing is happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere; he was freaked out. I get it, but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad."

The Citadel actor further shared that her father had set rules for her after she hit puberty. She added, "I didn't understand the gravity of it. I thought I was invincible. I think about it now. How did I get away with this s*** that I did? But it was this invincible thing of, 'I can get away with anything'. But that day, somebody was outside my bedroom. He was outside my balcony, and I saw him. I screamed and went to my dad. My dad came, he jumped, and he went away. The next day, my dad was like, 'You need rules'. I was so arrogant and vain in those two years of my life. Especially when I came back to India. Suddenly there was this equity on me that I didn't have in American high school where the girls were bullying me."