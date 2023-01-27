Ambedkar, Birsa Munda's Portraits Smashed During Republic Day Celebrations in MP

Portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda were allegedly vandalised by upper caste men in Padkhuri No 2 village of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on the eve of Republic Day 2023.

Suresh Kol, the sarpanch of the village, had received the portraits of Ambedkar and Munda from fellow villagers – and he had kept them beside the flag pole after the unfurling of the flag at the village's Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday, 26 January. According to him, the portraits were allegedly smashed after that.

Kol further alleged that although Padkhuri no.2 village panchayat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Brahmins remain influential in the area.