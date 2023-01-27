Ambedkar, Birsa Munda's Portraits Smashed During Republic Day Celebrations in MP

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, two upper caste men allegedly vandalised the portraits of BR Ambedkar and Birsa Munda during Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, 26 January.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda were allegedly vandalised by upper caste men in Padkhuri No 2 village of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on the eve of Republic Day 2023.
Suresh Kol, the sarpanch of the village, had received the portraits of Ambedkar and Munda from fellow villagers – and he had kept them beside the flag pole after the unfurling of the flag at the village's Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday, 26 January. According to him, the portraits were allegedly smashed after that.
Kol further alleged that although Padkhuri no.2 village panchayat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Brahmins remain influential in the area.
What do we know so far? As per the FIR (a copy of which was accessed by The Quint) registered based on Kol's complaint, two persons – Amresh Dwivedi and Nikku Dwivedi – reached the Panchayat Bhavan of Padkhuri No 2 village in Sidhi district and allegedly smashed the photos of Ambedkar and Birsa Munda.
Both Amresh Dwivedi and Nikku Dwivedi were booked under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
What is the police saying? The police said that they were informed by the village sarpanch that two people from their village came to the Panchayat Bhavan and smashed the two portraits.
Speaking to the media, Jamodi police station incharge Sheshmani Mishra said:
