In Photos: How Indians Across the Country Celebrated Their 74th Republic Day

Ahmedabad: People carry National Flag during a Triranga Yatra on the occasion of Republic day celebrations, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Bodhgaya: Tibetian monks take part in the Republic Day celebrations at Tergar Monastery, in Bodhgaya, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Srinagar: Students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) hold 100 meters long National Flag during a procession to mark the 74th Republic Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Telangana Aam Adami Party leader hoist a Tricolour at Charminar on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in the old city of Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Lucknow: A tableau of a school passes in front of Vidhan Bhawan during the Republic Day Parade, in Lucknow, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Jaipur: Artists perform during the 74th Republic day celebrations in Jaipur, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023.
Shimla: Artists perform Kinnauri dance during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Shimla, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Bengaluru: A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 74th Republic Day function at Manek Shaw Parade ground, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose takes the salute as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks on during the 74th Republic Day parade, at Red Road in Kolkata, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Attari: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel presents sweets to Pakistani Rangers personnel on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah border, about 35 km from Amritsar, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Surat: A swimmer holds a Tri-colour while riding a boat at River Tapi to celebrate the Republic day, in Surat, Thursday, Jan. 2023.
Bikaner: Students perform during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Bikaner, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Chennai: Contingent of Indian Navy marches past during the 74th Republic Day function, at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
India witnessed its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January with massive celebrations and joy as Indians from across the country joined in the festivities.
In Delhi, India marked the day of the adoption of the Constitution of India with a parade which showcased a blend of its military strength and cultural heritage. But celebrations were certainly not limited to the National Capital.
Here's a look at the various programmes that were organised as part of the celebrations across the country.
