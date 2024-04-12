Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Attend Anand Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil in Mumbai on Thursday, 11 April. From Shah Rukh Khan to Taapsee Pannu, a number of Bollywood celebrities attended the event.

After tying the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe last month, this was Taapsee's first appearance after her wedding. As the photographers congratulated her, she kept saying, “Thank you,” before telling them, “Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now).”