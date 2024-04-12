Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Attend Anand Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana at Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil in Mumbai on Thursday, 11 April. From Shah Rukh Khan to Taapsee Pannu, a number of Bollywood celebrities attended the event.
After tying the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe last month, this was Taapsee's first appearance after her wedding. As the photographers congratulated her, she kept saying, “Thank you,” before telling them, “Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now).”
Sunil Shetty wore an all-black suit to producer Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya's wedding reception.
Many celebrities attended the grand reception.
Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly at the ceremony.
Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a pink lehenga to the reception.
Ayushmann Khurrana poses for the paps.
Shah Rukh Khan with the father of the bride.
Gauhar Khan looked stunning in a red lehenga.
Lara Dutta was among the guests at the reception.
Bhumi Pednekar.
Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.
Taapsee Pannu makes first appearance after her wedding.
