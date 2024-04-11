ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Greet Fans Gathered Outside Their Houses On Eid

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Greet Fans Gathered Outside Their Houses On Eid

A sea of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's houses in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid. Both the actors came outside to greet and wave to their fans. Shah Rukh's youngest son AbRam also accompanied the superstar to wish the people gathered outside Mannat.

Sharing a video of the frenzy outside his house on Instagram Shah Rukh wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

