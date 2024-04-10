'Didn't Want to Make It a Public Affair': Taapsee On Her Wedding With Mathias

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently made the headlines for her wedding with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, recently opened up about why she chose to keep it an intimate affair.
The actor got married in Udaipur on 23 March, with only her close friends and family in attendance. However, the actor didn't publicly announce her wedding or shared any pictures from the ceremony on social media.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Blurr actor discussed the reason behind her decision to do so. "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself," she said.
Taapsee added, "The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed.”
She further told the publication, "The people who are genuinely close to me were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has multiple films in the pipeline including Netflix's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.
