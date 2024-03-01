Pics: SRK, Salman & Others Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Celebration

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other celebs arrived in Jamnagar ahead of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ahead of the three-day celebration, starting from 1 March to 3 March, several Bollywood celebrities and global icons arrived in Jamnagar.
Prominent names from the film industry, like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others, also arrived in Jamnagar.
Pop icon Rihanna and other international artists also arrived to join the celebration.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Jamnagar with his family ahead of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivites.
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan were also spotted in Jamnagar.
Salman Khan also arrived in Jamnagar to join the celebration.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also arrived in the city soon after announcing the news of their pregnancy.
Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the Jamnagar airport.
Arjun Kapoor also arrived ahead of the celebration.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also spotted at the airport.
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also arrived to attend the festivities.
Manushi Chhillar was also spotted in an all-black outfit at the airport.
International artists J-Brown and Adam Blackstone were also spotted in Jamnagar.
Film producer Boney Kapoor was all smiles for the paps stationed at the Jamnagar airport.
Several global icons arrived in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding event.
Orry was also spotted at the aiport.
Filmmaker Atlee arrived with his wife and son.
Global pop icon Rihanna also arrived in Jamnagar.
Abhishek Bachchan was also spotted at the airport.
Janhvi Kapoor also left for Jamnagar ahead of the pre-wedding celebration.
Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted leaving for Jamnagar.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were also welcomed at the Jamnagar airport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)