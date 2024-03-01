Pics: SRK, Salman & Others Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Celebration

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ahead of the three-day celebration, starting from 1 March to 3 March, several Bollywood celebrities and global icons arrived in Jamnagar.

Prominent names from the film industry, like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others, also arrived in Jamnagar.

Pop icon Rihanna and other international artists also arrived to join the celebration.