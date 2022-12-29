In Photos: All We Know About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Love Story

Anant and Radhika got engaged on 29th December.
Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant on 29 December 2022. The couple's 'roka' ceremony took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.
Here's all we know about their relationship over the years.
Radhika is Viren and Shaila Merchant's daughter. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies.
As per reports, Anant and Radhika have known each other since they were childhood friends.
Anant attended Brown University in the United States, and Radhika graduated from New York University with a degree in Politics and Economics.
Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.
The Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram earlier this year for Radhika. She truly looked like a vision to behold during the ceremony, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
Anant and Radhika's 'roka' ceremony took place at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara on Thursday, 29 December.
The news of the couple's engagement comes as an official confirmation of their forthcoming wedding.
