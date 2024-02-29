ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Leave For Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance after announcing their pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the joyous news of expecting their first child, due in September 2024. They marked the announcement by making their first public appearance on their way to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone 

